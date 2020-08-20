Reds players speak out against announcer Thom Brennaman's homophobic slur

Cincinnati Reds players are speaking out against a homophobic remark caught on a hot mic that led to the suspension of Reds announcer Thom Brennaman.
The veteran broadcaster was suspended Wednesday night after using a homophobic remark during a live broadcast of a Reds game against the Kansas City Royals.
Brennaman was unknowingly recorded describing a place as "one of the f-- capitals of the world," though it was unclear what he was referring to.
The incident quickly made its way through social media platforms. Sports fans expressed outrage, with many calling for his firing.
He later issued an apology, which the LGBTQ media advocacy group GLADD described as "incredibly weak and not enough."
"If I have hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very, very sorry," he said.
"I want to apologize to the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I've offended here tonight."
But if the 56-year-old Fox Sports announcer was vague on the intended recipients of his mea culpa, a number of Reds players quickly took to social media to clarify their position.
"To the LGBTQ community just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me. I'm sorry for what was said today," pitcher Amir Garrett tweeted Wednesday evening.
Fellow pitcher Matt Bowman echoed that sentiment, writing, "LGBTQ+ community, as a member of the Reds organization, I am so sorry for the way you were marginalized tonight. There will always be a place for you in the baseball community and we are so happy to have you here.
In an official statement from the team, also shared on Twitter, the Cincinnati Reds said they were "devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark."
"In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans. We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond."
• Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Reds broadcast.
Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday that said "we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.” Fox also said Brennaman’s remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.”
Brennaman had been a part of Fox's NFL announcer lineup since they started televising the league in 1994. He was part of the No. 3 announcer team last season and was paired with analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Shannon Spake. He had also called Major League Baseball games for the network form 1996 to 2014.
