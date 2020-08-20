Reds players speak out against announcer Thom Brennaman's homophobic slur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cincinnati Reds players are speaking out against a homophobic remark caught on a hot mic that led to the suspension of Reds announcer Thom Brennaman.

The veteran broadcaster was suspended Wednesday night after using a homophobic remark during a live broadcast of a Reds game against the Kansas City Royals.

Brennaman was unknowingly recorded describing a place as "one of the f-- capitals of the world," though it was unclear what he was referring to.

The incident quickly made its way through social media platforms. Sports fans expressed outrage, with many calling for his firing.

He later issued an apology, which the LGBTQ media advocacy group GLADD described as "incredibly weak and not enough."

"If I have hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very, very sorry," he said.

"I want to apologize to the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I've offended here tonight."

But if the 56-year-old Fox Sports announcer was vague on the intended recipients of his mea culpa, a number of Reds players quickly took to social media to clarify their position.