Red Sox's Rodriguez loses arbitration case

The Boston Red Sox defeated pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez in salary arbitration on Thursday, improving teams to 5-1 this year.
Rodríguez will earn $8.3 million rather than his request for $8,975,000. The case was decided by arbitrators Steven Wolf, Walt De Treux and Melinda Gordon, who heard the argument Wednesday.
A left-hander who turns 27 in April, Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season, when he made $4,325,000. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.
Teams also beat Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.
Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez has been the lone player to win.
All-Star closer Josh Hader went to a hearing with Milwaukee on Thursday after just making the eligibility cutoff with 2 years, 115 days of major league service. Hader asked for a raise from $687,600 to $6.4 million, and the Brewers argued for $4.1 million. A decision from arbitrators Mark Burstein, Dan Brent and Frederic Horowitz is expected Friday.
A shaggy-haired left-hander who turns 26 in April, Hader had 37 saves in 44 chances and went 3-5 with a 2.62 ERA in his second straight All-Star season. He failed to hold a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning of the NL wild-card game, loading the bases by hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a bloop single, then giving up a two-out, bases-loaded single to Washington's Juan Soto that scored three runs. The Nationals won 4-3 and went on to their first World Series title.
CARDINALS: Brad Miller and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, a deal that includes $500,000 in available performance bonuses.
The 30-year-old infielder can earn $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances.
Miller hit .260 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs last year for Cleveland and Philadelphia. He batted .250 with one homer and four RBIs in 13 games with the Indians before getting released. He signed with the Yankees and hit .294 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 41 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His contract was purchased by the Phillies, and Miller batted .263 with 12 homers and 21 RBIs in 66 games.
Miller has a .241 average with 88 homers and 293 RBIs in seven major league seasons that included time with Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-18) and Milwaukee (2018).
RED SOX: Injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia won't report to spring training with the rest of the Red Sox position players next week, manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday in somewhat of a eulogy for the former MVP's career.
“He's a special player,” Roenicke said after confirming what had been suspected since it was reported that Pedroia had a setback in his latest attempt to rehab his left knee. “All the things you like from a player, he's got.”
A four-time All-Star who was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and the AL MVP in his second season, Pedroia has played in just nine games the last two seasons while trying to recover from the injury he sustained when Baltimore's Manny Machado slid spikes-high into his knee in May 2017.
For the third straight spring, the team was hoping Pedroia could return to the lineup. For the third straight spring, those plans have been thwarted. Boston signed infielder José Peraza to a one-year deal in December, and Michael Chavis also plays second base.