Red Sox 4, Dodgers 2
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dozier 2b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Bellinger cf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Turner 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.333
Freese 1b;2;1;1;0;1;0;.600
d-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Machado ss;4;1;1;0;0;0;.286
Taylor lf-2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Kemp dh;3;0;0;1;0;1;.143
Hernandez cf-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
a-Muncy ph-2b-1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.333
Puig rf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.167
Barnes c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
b-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Totals;29;2;3;2;3;8
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Betts rf;4;1;3;0;0;0;.500
Benintendi lf;3;1;0;0;1;2;.500
Pearce 1b;2;0;0;1;1;0;.000
c-Moreland ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Martinez dh;4;0;1;2;0;0;.429
Bogaerts ss;4;1;1;0;0;2;.143
Devers 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.167
Kinsler 2b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.143
Bradley Jr. cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.143
Vazquez c;3;1;1;0;0;1;.333
Totals;31;4;8;4;2;8
Los Angeles;000;200;000;—;2;3;0
Boston;010;030;00x;—;4;8;0
a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 7th. c-struck out for Pearce in the 7th. d-flied out for Freese in the 8th.
LOB—Los Angeles 4, Boston 5. 2B—Betts (1), Bogaerts (1). RBIs—Kemp (2), Puig (1), Pearce (1), Martinez 2 (4), Kinsler (1). SF—Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 1 (Barnes); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Moreland). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 3; Boston 2 for 6.
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ryu, L, 0-1;4;2-3;6;4;4;1;5;69;7.71
Madson;⅓;1;0;0;1;1;12;0.00
Urias;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;4.50
Maeda;⅔;1;0;0;0;1;14;0.00
Alexander;⅓;0;0;0;0;1;5;0.00
Baez;1;0;0;0;0;0;5;5.40
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Price, W, 1-0;6;3;2;2;3;5;88;3.00
Kelly, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;2;11;0.00
Eovaldi, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;0.00
Kimbrel, S, 1-1;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Madson 3-3, Alexander 1-0. WP—Alexander.
Umpires—Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Jim Reynolds.
T—3:12. A—38,644 (37,731).
