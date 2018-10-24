Red Sox 4, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dozier 2b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.000

Bellinger cf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Turner 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.333

Freese 1b;2;1;1;0;1;0;.600

d-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Machado ss;4;1;1;0;0;0;.286

Taylor lf-2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000

Kemp dh;3;0;0;1;0;1;.143

Hernandez cf-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

a-Muncy ph-2b-1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.333

Puig rf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.167

Barnes c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

b-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Totals;29;2;3;2;3;8

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Betts rf;4;1;3;0;0;0;.500

Benintendi lf;3;1;0;0;1;2;.500

Pearce 1b;2;0;0;1;1;0;.000

c-Moreland ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Martinez dh;4;0;1;2;0;0;.429

Bogaerts ss;4;1;1;0;0;2;.143

Devers 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.167

Kinsler 2b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.143

Bradley Jr. cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.143

Vazquez c;3;1;1;0;0;1;.333

Totals;31;4;8;4;2;8

Los Angeles;000;200;000;—;2;3;0

Boston;010;030;00x;—;4;8;0

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 7th. c-struck out for Pearce in the 7th. d-flied out for Freese in the 8th.

LOB—Los Angeles 4, Boston 5. 2B—Betts (1), Bogaerts (1). RBIs—Kemp (2), Puig (1), Pearce (1), Martinez 2 (4), Kinsler (1). SF—Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 1 (Barnes); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Moreland). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 3; Boston 2 for 6.

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ryu, L, 0-1;4;2-3;6;4;4;1;5;69;7.71

Madson;⅓;1;0;0;1;1;12;0.00

Urias;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;4.50

Maeda;⅔;1;0;0;0;1;14;0.00

Alexander;⅓;0;0;0;0;1;5;0.00

Baez;1;0;0;0;0;0;5;5.40

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Price, W, 1-0;6;3;2;2;3;5;88;3.00

Kelly, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;2;11;0.00

Eovaldi, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;0.00

Kimbrel, S, 1-1;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Madson 3-3, Alexander 1-0. WP—Alexander.

Umpires—Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Jim Reynolds.

T—3:12. A—38,644 (37,731).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments