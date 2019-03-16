MONDAY PICKLEBALL

LEAGUE 1 (Tyler Domer Ct 1) — Big Dogs vs. Team Olson, 6 p.m. DILLY DILLY vs. Oldies But Goodies, 6:45 p.m. Jalapeno Dinkers vs. Boehm Ballers, 7:30 p.m. Hauch vs. Dill Pickles, 8:15 p.m.

LEAGUE 2 (Tyler Domer Ct 2) — Jamo vs. The Lone Rangers, 6 p.m. Millers Pickles vs. The Volley Llama, 6:45 p.m. Team Parker vs. Jon McEnroe's, 7:30 p.m. Sorry About That vs. Vlasic Big Crunch, 8:15 p.m.

TUESDAY WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SHARKS (Gilmore N) — Buca's vs. Joey's, 6:15 p.m. Dewey's vs. R&B Carpets & Flooring, 7:05 p.m. Joey's West vs. Scores, 7:55 p.m.

MARLINS (Walden) — OMG vs. Buona Vita VBT, 6:15 p.m.

LOBSTER (Gilmore S) — Joey's West/MWA vs. C&C's Mosquito Inn, 6:15 p.m. Buckets Pub Girls VB vs. Dewey's VB, 7:05 p.m.

STINGRAY (Chavez Old) — Back Setters vs. Union Grove Auto Parts, 6:30 p.m. BSW Electric VBT vs. TBG's 1 VBT, 7:20 p.m.

THURSDAY MEN'S BASKETBALL

SCARLET/GREEN — Dewey's BB vs. Kelly's, Bryant, 6:30 p.m. Work Hard Play Hard vs. Coasters Cobras, Chavez Old, 6:30 p.m. Doobies vs. Coasters Orange Crush, Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Ricky's Sharks vs. All Integrated Solutions, Chavez Old, 7:30 p.m.

