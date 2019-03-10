MONDAY PICKLEBALL
LEAGUE 1 (Tyler Domer Ct 1) — Hauch vs. Oldies But Goodies, 6 p.m. Big Dogs vs. Jalapeno Dinkers, 6:45 p.m. Dill Pickles vs. Team Olson, 7:30 p.m. Boehm Ballers vs. DILLY DILLY, 8:15 p.m.
LEAGUE 2 (Tyler Domer Ct 2) — Jon McEnroe's vs. Millers Pickles, 6 p.m. Jamo vs. Team Parker , 6:45 p.m. Sorry About That vs. The Volley Llama. 7:30 p.m. Vlasic Big Crunch vs. The Lone Rangers, 8:15 p.m.
MONDAY CO-ED VOLLEYBALL
NON-COMP (Gilmore N) — Dirty Tip vs. Ivanhoe's Pub, 6:15 p.m. Paul's Pub vs. Unico, 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SHARKS (Gilmore N) — R&B Carpets & Flooring vs. Scores, 6:15 p.m. Buca's vs. Joey's West, 7:05 p.m. Dewey's vs. Joey's, 7:55 p.m.
MARLINS (Chavez Old) — Joey's on Lathrop vs. Servivors, 6:30 p.m. Buona Vita VBT vs. Pepi, 7:20 p.m.
LOBSTER (Walden) — Buckets Pub Girls vs. Joey's West/MWA, 6:15 p.m. C&C's Mosquito Inn vs. Dewey's, 7:05 p.m.
STINGRAY (Gilmore S) — Rosie's vs. TBG's 1, 6:15 p.m. TBG's 1 VBT vs. Rosie's. 7:05 p.m. Back Setters vs. BSW Electric. 7:55 p.m.
THURSDAY WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SAPPHIRE — PEPI'S vs. Modine, Gilmore N, 6:15 p.m. Russ's Tap vs. Racine Gymnastics, Gilmore S, 6:15 p.m. Coasters vs. Lieungh;s in Lathrop, Walden, 6:15 p.m. Modine vs. PEPI's, Gilmore N, 7:05 p.m. Racine Gymnastics vs. Russ's Tap, Gilmore S, 7:05 p.m. Lieungh's on Lathrop vs. Coasters, Walden, 7:05 p.m.
THURSDAY MEN'S BASKETBALL
SCARLET/GREEN — Coasters vs. Kelly's, Bryant, 6:30 p.m. All Integrated Solutions vs. Dewey's BB, Chavez OLD, 6:30 p.m. Coasters Orange Crush vs. Coasters Cobras, Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Work Hard Play Hard vs. Doobies, Chavez OLD, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.