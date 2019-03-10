MONDAY PICKLEBALL

LEAGUE 1 (Tyler Domer Ct 1) — Hauch vs. Oldies But Goodies, 6 p.m. Big Dogs vs. Jalapeno Dinkers, 6:45 p.m. Dill Pickles vs. Team Olson, 7:30 p.m. Boehm Ballers vs. DILLY DILLY, 8:15 p.m.

LEAGUE 2 (Tyler Domer Ct 2) — Jon McEnroe's vs. Millers Pickles, 6 p.m. Jamo vs. Team Parker , 6:45 p.m. Sorry About That vs. The Volley Llama. 7:30 p.m. Vlasic Big Crunch vs. The Lone Rangers, 8:15 p.m.

MONDAY CO-ED VOLLEYBALL

NON-COMP (Gilmore N) — Dirty Tip vs. Ivanhoe's Pub, 6:15 p.m. Paul's Pub vs. Unico, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SHARKS (Gilmore N) — R&B Carpets & Flooring vs. Scores, 6:15 p.m. Buca's vs. Joey's West, 7:05 p.m. Dewey's vs. Joey's, 7:55 p.m.

MARLINS (Chavez Old) — Joey's on Lathrop vs. Servivors, 6:30 p.m. Buona Vita VBT vs. Pepi, 7:20 p.m.

LOBSTER (Walden) — Buckets Pub Girls vs. Joey's West/MWA, 6:15 p.m. C&C's Mosquito Inn vs. Dewey's, 7:05 p.m.

STINGRAY (Gilmore S) — Rosie's  vs. TBG's 1, 6:15 p.m. TBG's 1 VBT vs. Rosie's. 7:05 p.m. Back Setters vs. BSW Electric. 7:55 p.m.

THURSDAY WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SAPPHIRE — PEPI'S vs. Modine, Gilmore N, 6:15 p.m. Russ's Tap vs. Racine Gymnastics, Gilmore S, 6:15 p.m. Coasters vs. Lieungh;s in Lathrop, Walden, 6:15 p.m. Modine vs. PEPI's, Gilmore N, 7:05 p.m. Racine Gymnastics vs. Russ's Tap, Gilmore S, 7:05 p.m. Lieungh's on Lathrop vs. Coasters, Walden, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY MEN'S BASKETBALL

SCARLET/GREEN — Coasters vs. Kelly's, Bryant, 6:30 p.m. All Integrated Solutions vs. Dewey's BB, Chavez OLD, 6:30 p.m. Coasters Orange Crush vs. Coasters Cobras, Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Work Hard Play Hard vs. Doobies, Chavez OLD, 7:30 p.m.

