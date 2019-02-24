Drew Hunter set a meet record and took the world lead in the two-mile at the USATF Indoor Championships on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Hunter won the first heat in 8-minutes, 25.29 seconds.
Athing Mu, a 16-year-old from Trenton, New Jersey, set a national high school record in the first round of the women's 600 meters at 1:26.23, breaking Sammy Watson's mark by almost a second. The finals are on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Tim Ehrhardt won the men's heptathlon with 5,868 points. He took over the first place in the seven-event competition, which began on Friday, by winning the pole vault before finishing sixth in the closing 1,000 meters.
Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won the men's shot put.
In other men's events, Nick Christie won the 3,000-meter race walk, Jordan Downs took the long jump, Jeron Robinson won the high jump and Dontavius Wright took the 300 meters.
Vashti Cunningham, the 21-year-old daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, became the first woman in 50 years to win four consecutive indoor titles, claiming the high jump at 6 feet, 5 inches. Her biggest rival Inika McPherson finished fifth.
Colleen Quigley won the women's mile in 4:29.47, edging Shelby Houlihan, the two-time defending champion.
Katie Hall captured the long jump with a leap of 21-feet, 4½ inches. Kendell Williams, who won the pentathlon on Friday night, placed fourth in the women's long jump.
Brittany Brown ran a personal best and set a meet record in the women's 300 meters in 35.97 seconds.
Hockey
Buffalo Sabres coach Phil Housley's blue line received another injection of speed and offense with the acquisition of Brandon Montour in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.
Montour joins Buffalo's group of defensemen that already includes Rasmus Dahlin, the No. 1 draft pick, who leads rookie blue-liners in points this season.
The Ducks acquired defenseman Brendan Guhle, a promising play-making prospect, and a 2019 first-round draft pick in a deal struck a day before the NHL's trade deadline.
Anaheim conditionally acquired the first-round pick Buffalo acquired in trading Evander Kane to the San Jose Sharks a year ago. However, the Ducks will have the option to land the first-round pick Buffalo acquired in trading Ryan O'Reilly to St. Louis last summer.
Buffalo elected to land a proven player in the third-year and 24-year-old Montour rather than wait for the 21-year-old Guhle to continue developing in the minors.
Bobsledding
Francesco Friedrich and Germany came up with a fitting end to the World Cup bobsled season at Calgary, Alberta.
Friedrich clinched the four-man season championship, adding that to his two-man title won earlier in the weekend, and led a German sweep on the 1988 Olympic track Sunday. Nico Walther drove to the silver and Johannes Lochner won the bronze.
Friedrich finished the four-man season standings with 1,727 points. Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis was second with 1,616 points and Lochner took third with 1,605.
Out of the 16 two- and four-man bobsled races on the World Cup circuit this season, Friedrich won 15 medals — 13 golds, one silver and one bronze. Counting women's bobsled as well, Germany won 21 of 24 World Cup races this season and claimed 44 of the possible 72 medals overall.
Geoffrey Gadbois and Hunter Church had the two U.S. sleds in the field Sunday, finishing 17th and 18th respectively. Codie Bascue finished the season as the top U.S. driver in the four-man standings, placing 16th.
The bobsled and skeleton circuits now head to Whistler, British Columbia for the world championships that will be held over the next two weekends.
Baseball
Free agent first baseman Hanley Ramirez has agreed to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians.
Ramirez, a former National League Rookie of the Year, will sign with the three-time defending AL Central champions and join them in camp once he passes a physical.
The Athletic was first to report the deal.
Ramirez, 35, played in just 44 games last season with Boston before he was released in May. He hit .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs for the Red Sox, and did not sign with another team.
A three-time All-Star, Ramirez is a .290 career hitter with 296 career home runs. He might be able to bring some pop to Cleveland's lineup, which needs some power following the trades of slugger Edwin Encarnacion and first baseman Yonder Alonso and after outfielder Michael Brantley signing with Houston.
