Record scores, few claps: A 'surreal' RBC Heritage closes with different feel

Thunder rolled moments later and one sound cut clearly across the course: the horn blast for a weather delay. Players walked calmly off the course to the clubhouse unimpeded.

The delay interrupted play for an hour and 45 minutes because of lightning in the area, with players racing daylight when play resumed at 5:21 p.m. ET

The different feel in June included docile conditions and enough wet weather to give everyone the green light in a tournament that can favor gritty players when the wind howls.

Koepka’s drive on No. 9 landed just off of the green on the fly before rolling gently to a stop. Under firmer conditions the shot might have bounded over the green.

“I’ve got to say, everything is playing softer, the fairways, the greens,” 2019 champion C.T. Pan said after a final round 69 to finish 9 under. “So it’s pretty easy and no wind. So it makes sense to me that people would shoot like 20 under to win.”

Frittelli got the best of Harbour Town through the weather delay Sunday afternoon. His 9-under 62 was one off the course record and his 17-under 267 total was three shy of Brian Gay’s 20-under tournament record.