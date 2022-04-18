Receivers practicing what they preach

University of Wisconsin wide receivers were adamant Friday that the offense has more ammo to make big plays.

Those players turned their words into actions Saturday at the McClain Center. It wasn’t a great practice for the offense overall, but the receivers’ ability to get deep and the quarterbacks’ willingness to get the ball to them was an encouraging sign of what the offense could look like this fall.

UW has just three practices left this spring and, as coach Paul Chryst said Saturday, players can’t earn a starting role in those sessions, but they can put themselves in a position to get the first look this fall.

Here are four observations from Saturday’s spring practice.

1. Big plays

Two of the longest pass plays of the spring came during 11-on-11 drills. In the second of five such portions of practice, sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill threw a pass about 60 yards in the air into the arms of redshirt freshman Markus Allen. Allen had gotten behind the defense on a deep post, and he hauled in what would’ve been a 55-yard touchdown.

Senior quarterback Chase Wolf hit redshirt junior Dean Engram on a similar deep post after Engram got by redshirt freshman corner Al Ashford III, who was filling in at safety. Wolf may have gotten hit in an actual game situation, but the throw still was impressive for a player who is not known for his arm strength.

UW was one of the worst teams in the FBS in terms of creating deep pass plays last season, but it looks like the Badgers will have more capability to do so this season given their deeper talent pool outside.

2. Hallman’s strong day

Redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman has had a solid spring and is firmly in the cornerback rotation, but he had his best practice this month as he got extra reps. Senior transfer Jay Shaw has been in the top group of cornerbacks, but he’s missed the past two practices with an abdominal injury and Hallman took those reps.

Hallman had a couple of pass breakups, the first coming during a 9-on-9 session. He got himself back into the play after losing his receiver for a second and knocked away a pass from quarterback Graham Mertz. Hallman broke on a play-action pass from Mertz and got his hand in front of receiver Keontez Lewis’ to disrupt a curl route.

He can turn and run with some of the fastest UW receivers, and he’s showing his value to the secondary.

3. Ratzlaff’s rise

Inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan has a number of options to choose from in replacing Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal at the position. One of the most intriguing choices is redshirt freshman Jake Ratzlaff, a four-star recruit from last season who saw action against Northwestern.

Ratzlaff has arguably the best sideline-to-sideline speed in the group and appears to have good instincts in regards to reading plays. However, his ability to avoid or shed blocks from offensive linemen needs work.

Ratzlaff is listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, up 14 pounds from his listed weight last fall. He probably will need to continue adding weight to help handle blocks from linemen, but doing so without losing speed is a delicate balance.

4. Braelon Allen’s receiving prospects

It’s easy to forget running back Braelon Allen is just a sophomore and still learning the tailback role after he had such a strong freshman campaign. But the Fond du Lac product had a strong practice, including a 50-plus yard rushing touchdown.

Allen told reporters he’s focused on becoming a better receiving threat, and he showed good hands on a one-handed grab during a red-zone session that he turned into a touchdown. Allen still needs work on his route-running, as he’s a little stiff making a cut on a route, but it’s undeniable what a weapon he can be with the ball in his hands.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0