Monday Co-Ed Kickball 

1 (Island S) -- Alcoballics vs. American Kickers, 5:55 p.m. Goin Deep vs. Rolling Stars, 6:50 p.m. Coasters vs. Goin Deep Monday, 7:45 p.m. 

2 (Island N) -- Coasters vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 5:55 p.m. Moonshiners vs. Paul's Pub, 6:50 p.m. Paul's Pub vs. Sweet Spot, 7:45 p.m. 

3 (Lincoln S) -- Coasters New Kicks On The Block vs. Kickaholics, 5:55 p.m. Balled & the Beautiful vs. One Kick Wonders!, 6:50 p.m. Free Ballerz vs. Balled & the Beautiful, 7:45 p.m. 

Tuesday Men's Softball

(Island S) -- BGS To the Hunt vs. S&S Contracting, 5:55 p.m. Doobie's vs. Pepi's, 6:50 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. Mario's, 7:45 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. Mario's, 8:40 p.m. 

Wednesday Co-Ed Softball

The O&H Vikings vs. Coasters, Island N, 5:55 p.m. Boiler Room vs. Pub on Wisconsin, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Screwballs vs. Ron's Sport Pub, Island N, 6:50 p.m. MHS vs. Buckets Pub, Island S, 6:50 p.m. 

