Monday Co-Ed Kickball

1 (Island S) -- Rolling Stars vs. Alcoballics, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. Goin Deep Monday, 6:50 p.m. American Kickers vs. Goin Deep Monday, 7:45 p.m. 

2 (Island N) -- Paul's Pub vs. Coasters, 5:55 p.m. Sweet Spot vs. Moonshiners, 6:50 p.m. Moonshiners vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 7:45 p.m. 

3 (Lincoln S) -- One Kick Wonders! vs. Coasters New Kicks On The Block, 5:55 p.m. Free Ballerz vs. Balled & the Beautiful, 6:50 p.m. Balled & the Beautiful vs. Kickaholics, 7:45 p.m. 

Tuesday Men's Softball

(Island S) -- BGS To the Hunt vs. Mario's, 5:55 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. Doobie's, 6:50 p.m. Pepi's vs. S&S Contracting, 7:45 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wednesday Co-Ed Softball

Ron's Sport Pub vs. Joey's, Island N, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. MHS, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Boiler Room vs. Screwballs, Island N, 6:50 p.m. The O&H Vikings vs. Buckets Pub, Island S, 6:50 p.m. The O&H Vikings vs. Buckets Pub, Island S, 7:45 p.m. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments