Monday Co-Ed Kickball
1 (Island S) -- American Kickers vs. Rolling Stars, 5:55 p.m. Alcoballics vs. Coasters, 6:50 p.m. Goin Deep vs. Rolling Stars, 7:45 p.m.
2 (Island N) -- Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Paul's Pub, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. Sweet Spot, 6:50 p.m. Sweet Spot vs. Moonshiners, 7:45 p.m.
3 (Lincoln S) -- Coasters New Kicks On The Block vs. Free Ballerz, 5:55 p.m. Kickaholics vs. One Kick Wonders!, 6:50 p.m. One Kick Wonders! vs. Balled & the Beautiful, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday Men's Softball
(Island S) -- BGS To the Hunt vs. Belle City Bombers, 5:55 p.m. Mario's vs. Pepi's, 6:50 p.m. Doobie's vs. S&S Contracting, 7:45 p.m. Mario's vs. Doubies, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday Co-Ed Softball
Coasters vs. Ron's Sport Pub, Island N, 5:55 p.m. Pub on Wisconsin vs. The O&H Vikings, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Boiler Room vs. Buckets Pub, Island N, 6:50 p.m. Screwballs vs. Joey's, Island S, 6:50 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.