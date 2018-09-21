Monday Co-Ed Kickball

1 (Island S) -- American Kickers vs. Rolling Stars, 5:55 p.m. Alcoballics vs. Coasters, 6:50 p.m. Goin Deep vs. Rolling Stars, 7:45 p.m. 

2 (Island N) -- Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Paul's Pub, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. Sweet Spot, 6:50 p.m. Sweet Spot vs. Moonshiners, 7:45 p.m. 

3 (Lincoln S) -- Coasters New Kicks On The Block vs. Free Ballerz, 5:55 p.m. Kickaholics vs. One Kick Wonders!, 6:50 p.m. One Kick Wonders! vs. Balled & the Beautiful, 7:45 p.m. 

Tuesday Men's Softball

(Island S) -- BGS To the Hunt vs. Belle City Bombers, 5:55 p.m. Mario's vs. Pepi's, 6:50 p.m. Doobie's vs. S&S Contracting, 7:45 p.m. Mario's vs. Doubies, 8:40 p.m. 

Wednesday Co-Ed Softball

Coasters vs. Ron's Sport Pub, Island N, 5:55 p.m. Pub on Wisconsin vs. The O&H Vikings, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Boiler Room vs. Buckets Pub, Island N, 6:50 p.m. Screwballs vs. Joey's, Island S, 6:50 p.m. 

