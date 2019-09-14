Monday Co-ed Kickball

CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Paul's Pub vs. Kickaholics, 6 p.m. Mauer Home School vs. American Kickers, 7 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. American Kickers, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Coasters New Kicks vs. Doobies 2, 6 p.m. Drunk & Looking 2 Score vs. Pub On Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Recess Rejects vs. Pub On Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — Recreational Hazard vs. One Kick Wonders, 6 p.m. C&C Kickers vs. Doobies 1, 7 p.m. Alcoballics vs. Coasters, 8 p.m.

Tuesday Softball

MEN (Island N) — Polk High vs. BGS To the Hunt, 6 p.m. Dunk's Public House vs. S&S Contract/Denmarks, 7 p.m. Pepi's FSB REC vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COMP (Island S) — Belle City Bombers vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 6 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 7 p.m. Russ' Tap Fall vs. Coasters/Brew City Bombers, 8 p.m. Russ' Tap Fall vs. Coasters/Brew City Bombers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday Softball

COMP (Island S) — Ron's Sports Pub vs. Joey's on Lathrop, 6 p.m. Pub On Wisconsin vs. Buckets Pub, 7 p.m.

CO-ED 1 (Island N) — Marci's on Main vs. Doobies Weds, 6 p.m. Screwballs vs. O&H Vikings, 7 p.m.

