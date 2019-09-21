Monday Co-ed Kickball

CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Paul's Pub KB MON vs. American Kickers, 6 p.m. Mauer Home School Fall vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 7 p.m. Kickaholics vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Coasters New Kicks vs. Pub On Wisconsin, 6 p.m. Drunk & Looking 2 Score vs. Recess Rejects, 7 p.m. Doobies 2 vs. Recess Rejects, 8 p.m. Doobies 3 vs. Drunk & Looking 2 Score, 9 p.m.

CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — Coasters KB COED vs. Doobies 1, 6 p.m. Recreational Hazard vs. Alcoballics, 7 p.m. C&C Kickers vs. One Kick Wonders, 8 p.m.

Tuesday Softball

MEN (Island N) — Dunk's Public House vs. Pepi's, 6 p.m. S&S Contracting/Denmarks vs. Polk High, 7 p.m. BGS To the Hunt vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COMP (Island S) — Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 6 p.m. Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 7 p.m. Doobies vs. Belle City Bombers Fall, 8 p.m. Doobies vs. Belle City Bombers Fall, 9 p.m.

Wednesday Softball

COMP (Island S) — Buckets Pub vs. Joey's on Lathrop Fall, 6 p.m. Pub on Wisconsin vs. Ron's Sports Pub Fall, 7 p.m. Pub on Wisconsin vs. Ron's Sports Pub Fall, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 1 (Island N) — O&H Vikings vs. Doobies Weds COED, 6 p.m. Screwballs vs. Marci's on Main, 7 p.m. Screwballs vs. Marci's on Main, 8 p.m.

