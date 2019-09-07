Monday Co-ed Kickball

CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Paul's Pub, 6 p.m. American Kickers vs. Kickaholics, 7 p.m. Mauer Home School vs. Kickaholics, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Recess Rejects vs. Coasters New Kicks, 6 p.m. Pub On Wisconsin vs. Doobies 2, 7 p.m. Drunk & Looking 2 Score vs. Doobies 2, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — Alcoballics vs. C&C Kickers, 6 p.m. One Kick Wonders vs. Doobies 1, 7 p.m. Coasters KB COED vs. Recreational Hazard, 8 p.m.

Tuesday Softball

MEN (Island N) — Ron's Sports Pub vs. Polk High, 6 p.m. Dunk's Public House vs. BGS To the Hunt, 7 p.m. Pepi's FSB REC vs. S&S Contracting/Denmarks, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COMP (Island S) — Belle City Bombers vs. Russ' Tap, 6 p.m. Belle City Bombers Fall vs. Russ' Tap, 7 p.m. Doobies vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 8 p.m. Doobies vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday Softball

COMP (Island S) — Buckets Pub vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 6 p.m. Pub On Wisconsin vs. Joey's on Lathrop, 7 p.m.

CO-ED 1 (Island N) — O&H Vikings vs. Marci's on Main, 6 p.m. Screwballs vs. Doobies Weds COED, 7 p.m. Screwballs vs. Doobies Weds COED, 8 p.m.

