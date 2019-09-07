Monday Co-ed Kickball
CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Paul's Pub, 6 p.m. American Kickers vs. Kickaholics, 7 p.m. Mauer Home School vs. Kickaholics, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Recess Rejects vs. Coasters New Kicks, 6 p.m. Pub On Wisconsin vs. Doobies 2, 7 p.m. Drunk & Looking 2 Score vs. Doobies 2, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — Alcoballics vs. C&C Kickers, 6 p.m. One Kick Wonders vs. Doobies 1, 7 p.m. Coasters KB COED vs. Recreational Hazard, 8 p.m.
Tuesday Softball
MEN (Island N) — Ron's Sports Pub vs. Polk High, 6 p.m. Dunk's Public House vs. BGS To the Hunt, 7 p.m. Pepi's FSB REC vs. S&S Contracting/Denmarks, 8 p.m.
MEN'S COMP (Island S) — Belle City Bombers vs. Russ' Tap, 6 p.m. Belle City Bombers Fall vs. Russ' Tap, 7 p.m. Doobies vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 8 p.m. Doobies vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday Softball
COMP (Island S) — Buckets Pub vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 6 p.m. Pub On Wisconsin vs. Joey's on Lathrop, 7 p.m.
CO-ED 1 (Island N) — O&H Vikings vs. Marci's on Main, 6 p.m. Screwballs vs. Doobies Weds COED, 7 p.m. Screwballs vs. Doobies Weds COED, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.