Tuesday's Softball

MEN (Island N) — Ron's Sports Pub vs. Dunk's Public House, 6 p.m. Polk High vs. Pepi's FSB REC, 7 p.m. S&S Contracting/Demarks vs. BGS To the Hunt, 8 p.m.

CO-ED (Island S) — Doobie's Russ' Tap Fall, 6 p.m. Doobie's Russ' Tap Fall, 7 p.m. Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Belle City Bombers, 8 p.m. Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Belle City Bombers, 9 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Wednesday Softball

REC 1 (Island S) —Ron's Sports Pub vs. Pub on Wisconsin, 6 p.m. Joey's on Lathrop vs. Buckets Pub FSB, 7 p.m. Joey's on Lathrop vs. Buckets Pub FSB, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 1 (Island N) — Marci's on Main vs. Screwballs, 6 p.m. Doobies Weds COED vs. O&H Vikings FSB COED, 7 p.m. Doobies Weds COED vs. O&H Vikings FSB COED, 8 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments