Monday Co-ed Kickball
CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Paul's Pub KB MON vs. Mauer Home School, 6 p.m. Kickaholics vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 7 p.m.
CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Coasters New Kicks vs. Drunk & Looking 2 Score, 6 p.m. Doobies 2 vs. Recess Rejects, 7 p.m. Doobies 2 vs. Pub On Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — One Kick Wonders vs. Coasters, 6 p.m. Doobies 1 vs. Alcoballics, 7 p.m. C&C Kickers vs. Recreational Hazard, 8 p.m.
Tuesday Softball
MEN (Island N) — Pepi's FSB REC vs. BGS To the Hunt, 6 p.m. S&S Contracting/Demarks vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 7 p.m. Dunk's Public House vs. Polk High, 8 p.m.
MEN'S COMP (Island S) — Ice Box Kekambas vs. Russ' Tap Fall, 6 p.m. Ice Box Kekambas vs. Russ' Tap Fall, 7 p.m. Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Doobie's, 8 p.m. Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Doobie's, 9 p.m.
Wednesday Softball
COMP (Island S) — Joey's on Lathrop Fall vs. Pub on Wisconsin, 6 p.m. Ron's Sport Pub Fall vs. Buckets Pub, 7 p.m. Ron's Sport Pub Fall vs. Buckets Pub, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 1 (Island N) — Marci's on Main vs. O&H Vikings, 6 p.m. Doobies Weds vs. Screwballs, 7 p.m. Screwballs vs. Doobies Weds, 8 p.m.
