Monday Co-Ed Kickball

1 (Island S) -- Rolling Stars vs. American Kickers, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. Alcoballics, 6:50 p.m. 

2 (Island N) -- Paul's Pub vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 5:55 p.m. Sweet Spot vs. Coasters 6:50 p.m. 

3 (Lincoln S) -- One Kick Wonders! vs. Kickaholics, 5:55 p.m. Free Ballerz vs. Coasters New Kicks On The Block, 6:50 p.m. 

Monday Co-Ed Volleyball

NON-COMP. (Gilmore N) -- Paul's Pub vs. Ivanhoe's Pub, 6:15 p.m. Dirty Tap vs. Unico, 7:05 p.m. 

Tuesday Men's Softball

Belle City Bombers vs. BGS To the Hunt, Island N, 5:55 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. BGS To the Hunt, Island N, 6:50 p.m. S&S Contracting vs. Doobie's, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Pepi's vs. Mario's, Island S, 6:50 p.m. 

Tuesday Women's Volleyball

SHARKS (Gilmore N) -- R&B Carpets & Flooring vs. Joey's, 6:15 p.m. Buca's vs. Scores, 7:05 p.m. Joey's West vs. Dewey's 7:55 p.m. 

MARLINS (Walden) -- Servivors vs. OMG, 6:15 p.m. Pepi vs. Joey's on Lathrop, 7:05 p.m. 

LOBSTER (Gilmore S) -- C&C's Mosquito Inn vs. Buckets Pub Girls, 6:15 p.m. Dewey's vs. Joey's West/MWA, 7:05 p.m. 

STINGRAY (Chavez Old) -- Rosie's vs. BSW Electric, 6:30 p.m. Union Grove Auto Parts vs. TBG's 1, 7:20 p.m. 

Wednesday Co-Ed Softball

Boiler Room vs. O&H, Island N, 5:55 p.m. Screwballs vs. Buckets Pub, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Boiler Room vs. Ron's Sport Pub, Island N, 6:50 p.m. Coasters vs. Pub on Wisconsin, Island S, 6:50 p.m. 

Wednesday Men's Volleyball

AMERICAN (Park CT2) -- Pepi's Pub & Grill vs. Scores Elite, 6:30 p.m. Gallo Sports Center vs. Coasters, 7:20 p.m. Team Teezers vs. Dave's Contracting, 8:10 p.m. 

WEST (Park CT3) -- Deweys vs. America!!, 6:30 p.m. Unico vs. Pepi's, 7:20 p.m. Maxine vs. Buckets/Kolar Arms, 8:10 p.m. 

FARWEST (Park CT1) -- Dickies/FTS vs. Uptown, 6:30 p.m. Fritz's mid vs. Hiawatha, 7:20 p.m. 

Thursday Women's Volleyball

JADE (Walden) -- D&D Industrial vs. Ricky's, 6:15 p.m. Michigan Pub vs. Scores, 7:05 p.m. Brass Monkey vs. Coasters/LosCompadres, 7:55 p.m. 

SAPPHIRE (Gilmore N) -- Racine Gymnastics vs. PEPI'S, 6:15 p.m. Modine vs. Coasters, 7:05 p.m. Russ's Tap vs. Lieungh's on Lathrop, 7:55 p.m. 

Thursday Men's Basketball

SCARLET/GREEN -- Coasters Cobras vs. Ricky's Sharks, Bryant, 6:30 p.m. Kelly's vs. All Integrated Solutions, Chavez Old, 6:30 p.m. Dewey's vs. Doobies, Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Coasters vs. Coasters Orange Crush, Chavez Old, 7:30 p.m. 

