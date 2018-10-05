Monday Co-Ed Kickball
1 (Island S) -- American Kickers vs. Goin' Deep, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. Rolling Stars, 6:50 p.m. Alcoballics vs. Rolling Stars, 7:45 p.m.
2 (Island N) -- Sweet Spot vs. Paul's Pub, 5:55 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Moonshiners, 6:50 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Coasters, 7:45 p.m.
3 (Lincoln S) -- Kickaholics vs. Balled & the Beautiful, 5:55 p.m. Free Ballerz vs. One Kick Wonders, 6:50 p.m. One Kick Wonders vs. Coasters New Kicks On The Block, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday Men's Softball
(Island S) -- Mario's vs. Doobie's, 5:55 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. S&S Contracting, 6:50 p.m. BGS To the Hunt vs. Pepi's, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday Co-Ed Softball
Joey's vs. Buckets Pub, Island N, 5:55 p.m. Screwballs vs. Coasters, Island S, 5:55 p.m. MHS vs. Pub on Wisconsin, Island N, 6:50 p.m. Boiler Room vs. The O&H Vikings, Island S, 6:50 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.