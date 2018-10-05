Monday Co-Ed Kickball

1 (Island S) -- American Kickers vs. Goin' Deep, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. Rolling Stars, 6:50 p.m. Alcoballics vs. Rolling Stars, 7:45 p.m. 

2 (Island N) -- Sweet Spot vs. Paul's Pub, 5:55 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Moonshiners, 6:50 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Coasters, 7:45 p.m. 

3 (Lincoln S) -- Kickaholics vs. Balled & the Beautiful, 5:55 p.m. Free Ballerz vs. One Kick Wonders, 6:50 p.m. One Kick Wonders vs. Coasters New Kicks On The Block, 7:45 p.m. 

Tuesday Men's Softball

(Island S) -- Mario's vs. Doobie's, 5:55 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. S&S Contracting, 6:50 p.m. BGS To the Hunt vs. Pepi's, 7:45 p.m. 

Wednesday Co-Ed Softball

Joey's vs. Buckets Pub, Island N, 5:55 p.m. Screwballs vs. Coasters, Island S, 5:55 p.m. MHS vs. Pub on Wisconsin, Island N, 6:50 p.m. Boiler Room vs. The O&H Vikings, Island S, 6:50 p.m. 

