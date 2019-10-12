Monday Co-ed Kickball
CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Kickaholics vs. American Kickers, 6 p.m. Paul's Pub vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 7 p.m. Paul's vs. Mauer Home School, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Doobies 2 vs. Pub On Wisconsin, 6 p.m. Coasters New Kicks vs. Recess Rejects, 7 p.m. Coasters New Kicks vs. Drunk & Looking 2 Score, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — C&C Kickers vs. Alcoballics, 6 p.m. Recreational Hazard vs. Coasters, 7 p.m. Doobies 1 vs. One Kick Wonders, 8 p.m. Doobies 1 vs. Recreational Hazard, 9 p.m.
Tuesday Softball
MEN (Island N) — S&S Contracting/Demarks vs. Pepi's FSB REC, 6 p.m. BGS To the Hunt vs. Dunk's Public House, 7 p.m. Polk High vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 8 p.m.
MEN'S COMP (Island S) — Ice Box Kekambas vs. Doobies, 6 p.m. Ice Box Kekambas vs. Doobies, 7 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. Russ' Tap, 8 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. Russ' Tap, 9 p.m.
Wednesday Softball
COMP (Island S) — Ron's Sports Pub vs. Pub On Wisconsin, 6 p.m. Joey's on Lathrop vs. Bucket's Pub, 7 p.m.
CO-ED 1 (Island N) — Marci's on Main vs. Screwballs, 6 p.m. Doobies vs. O&H Vikings, 7 p.m.
