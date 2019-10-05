Monday Co-ed Kickball

CO-ED 1 (Island S) — American Kickers vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 6 p.m. Mauer Home School vs. Kickaholics, 7 p.m. Mauer Home School vs. Paul's Pub, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Pub On Wisconsin vs. Recess Rejects, 6 p.m. Drunk & Looking 2 Score vs. Doobies 2, 7 p.m. Drunk & Looking 2 Score vs. Coasters New Kicks, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — Recreational Hazard vs. Doobies 1, 6 p.m. One Kick Wonders vs. Alcoballics, 7 p.m. C&C Kickers vs. Coasters KB, 8 p.m.

Tuesday Softball

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

MEN (Island N) — Dunk's Public House vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 6 p.m. BGS To the Hunt vs. S&S Contracting/Demarks, 7 p.m. Pepi's FSB REC vs. Polk High, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COMP (Island S) — Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Belle City Bombers, 6 p.m. Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Belle City Bombers, 7 p.m. Russ' Tap vs. Doobies, 8 p.m. Russ' Tap vs. Doobies, 9 p.m.

Wednesday Softball

COMP (Island S) — Joey's on Lathrop vs. Ron's Sport Pub, 6 p.m. Buckets Pub vs. Pub On Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

CO-ED 1 (Island N) — O&H Vikings vs. Screwballs, 6 p.m. Doobies vs. Marci's on Main, 7 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments