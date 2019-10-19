Monday Co-ed Kickball
CO-ED 1 (Island S) — American Kickers vs. Mauer Home School Fall, 6 p.m. Kickaholics vs. Paul's Pub, 7 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. American Kickers, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Pub On Wisconsin vs. Drunk & Looking 2 Score Fall KB, 6 p.m. Doobies 2 vs. Coasters New Kicks, 7 p.m. Recess Rejects vs. Coasters New Kicks, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — One Kick Wonders vs. Recreational Hazard, 6 p.m. Doobies 1 vs. C&C Kickers, 7 p.m. Coasters vs. Alcoballics, 8 p.m.
Monday Co-ed Volleyball
CO-ED NON-COMP (Gilmore N) — Joey's West vs. Pepi's, 6:15 p.m. Paul's Pub vs. Ivanhoe's Pub, 7:05 p.m.
BLUE JAY (Gilmore S) — Russ' Tap 2 vs. Volley Llamas, 6:15 p.m. TBG's vs. Russ' Tap 1, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday Softball
MEN (Island N) — BGS To the Hunt vs. Polk High, 6 p.m. Ron's Sports Pub vs. Pepi's, 7 p.m. S&S Contracting/Demarks vs. Dunk's Public House, 8 p.m.
MEN'S COMP (Island S) — Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Russ' Tap, 6 p.m. Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Russ' Tap, 7 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 8 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday Women's Volleyball
SHARKS (Gilmore N) — Scores vs. Richards, 6:15 p.m. Joey's vs. Last Minute Thunder, 7:05 p.m. Teezers vs. Joey's West, 7:55 p.m.
MARLINS (Chavez Old) — Mario's vs. Servivors, 6:30 p.m. OMG vs. Marci's on Main, 7:20 p.m. Pub On Wisconsin vs. Marci's Marlins, 8:10 p.m.
LOBSTER (Gilmore S) — Rosie's vs. Joey's West, 6:15 p.m. C&C Mosquito Inn vs. Dewey's, 7:05 p.m.
STINGRAY (Walden W) — TBG's 1 VBT vs. Union Grove Auto Parts, 6:15 p.m. BSW Electric vs. Ice Buckets, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday Men's Volleyball
AMERICAN (Park Ct. 1) — Score's Elite vs. Buckets/Kolar Arms, 6:30 p.m. Pepi's Pub & Grill vs. Richards Smokehouse, 7:20 p.m.
WEST (Park Ct. 2) — Score's vs. Pepi's, 6:30 p.m. MPC vs. Unico, 7:20 p.m. Deweys vs. Pepi's, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday Softball
COMP (Island N) — Screwballs vs. Doobies, 6 p.m. O&H Vikings vs. Marci's on Main, 7 p.m. O&H Vikings vs. Marci's on Main, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Buckets Pub vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 6 p.m. Pub on Wisconsin vs. Joey's on Lathrop, 7 p.m. Pub on Wisconsin vs. Joey's on Lathrop Fall, 8 p.m.
Thursday Men's Basketball
MEN 1 (Chavez Old) — Ricky's Sharks vs. Dewey's BB, 6:30 p.m. JPR Globeroters vs. Mrs. Betty's Kitchen, 7:30 p.m. Kelly's vs. MBL, 8:30 p.m.
