Monday Pickleball
LEAGUE 1 (Tyler Domer CT1) — Jalapeno Dinkers vs. Team Oslon, 6 p.m. Boehm Ballers vs. Oldies But Goodies, 6:45 p.m. DILLY DILLY vs. Dill Pickles, 7:30 p.m. Big Dogs vs. Hauch, 8:15 p.m.
LEAGUE 2 (Tyler Domer CT2) — Jon McEnroe's vs. The Volley Llama, 6 p.m. Team Parker vs. The Lone Rangers, 6:45 p.m. Millers Pickles vs. Vlasic Big Crunch, 7:30 p.m. Jamo vs. Sorry About That, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday Women's Volleyball
SHARKS (Gilmore N) — Joey's vs. Scores, 6:15 p.m. R&B Carpets & Flooring vs. Joey's West, 7:05 p.m. Buca's vs. Dewey's, 7:55 p.m.
MARLINS (Walden) — Pepi vs. Joey's on Lathrop, 6:15 p.m. Servivors vs. OMG, 7:05 p.m.
LOBSTER (Chavez Old) — Buckets Pub Girls vs. C&C's Mosquito Inn, 6:30 p.m. Joey's West/MWA vs. Dewey's, 7:30 p.m.
