Monday Pickleball

LEAGUE 1 (Tyler Domer Ct 1) -- Dill Pickles vs. Jalapeno Dinkers, 6 p.m. Big Dogs vs. Boehm Ballers, 6:45 p.m. Hauch vs. DILLY DILLY, 7:30 p.m. Team Olson vs. Oldies But Goodies, 8:15 p.m. 

LEAGUE 2 (Tyler Domer Ct 2) -- Sorry About That vs. Millers Pickles, 6 p.m. Jamo vs. Jon McEnroe's, 6:45 p.m. Vlasic Big Crunch vs. Team Parker, 7:30 p.m. The Lone Ranger vs. The Volley Llama, 8:15 p.m. 

Monday Co-ed Volleyball

NON-COMP (Gilmore N) -- Ivanhoe's Pub vs. Dirty Tap, 6:15 p.m. Unico vs. Paul's Pub, 7:05 p.m. 

Tuesday Women's Volleyball

SHARKS (Walden) -- Joey's vs. Joey's West, 6:15 p.m. Scores vs. Dewey's, 7:05 p.m. Buca's vs. R&B Carpets & Flooring, 7:55 p.m.

MARLINS (Chavez Old) -- Servivors vs. Buona Vita, 6:30 p.m. OMG vs. Joey's on Lathrop, 7:20 p.m. 

STINGRAY (Chavez Old) -- BSW Electric vs. Back Setters, 8:10 p.m. 

Wednesday Men's Volleyball

FARWEST (Walden) -- Scores vs. Hiawatha, 6:15 p.m. Fritz vs. Uptown, 7:05 p.m. 

Thursday Women's Volleyball

JADE (Walden) -- Brass Monkey vs. Michigan Pub, 6:15 p.m. D & D Industrial vs. Coasters/LosCompadres, 7:05 p.m. Ricky's vs. Scores, 7:55 p.m. 

SAPPHIRE (Gilmore N) -- Lieungh's on Lathrop vs. PEPI'S, 6:15 p.m. Coasters vs. Russ's Tap, 7:05 p.m. Racine Gymnastics vs. Modine, 7:55 p.m. 

Thursday Men's Basketball

SCARLET/GREEN -- All Integrated Solutions vs. Doobies, Bryant, 6:30 p.m. Ricky's Sharks vs. Work Hard Play Hard, Chavez Old, 6:30 p.m. Coasters vs. Dewey's BB, Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Kelly's vs. Coasters Cobras, Chavez Old, 7:30 p.m. 

