Sunday Men's Softball

JEDI (Lockwood S) — Coasters/Los Compadres vs. Team IMI, 4 p.m. CCB Technology vs. Staffing Solution, 5 p.m. CCB Technology vs. Staffing Solution, 6 p.m.

SITH (Bowl W) — Sons of Pitches vs. Suds and Grub, 4 p.m. Loose Cannons vs. Teezers, 5 p.m. Comebacks vs. NO SE, 6 p.m. NO SE vs. Comebacks, 7 p.m.

PADAWAN (Island S) — DLB vs. Cham Tap South, 4 p.m. Bucket's/AC Auto vs. No Glove No Love, 5 p.m. Paul's Pub vs. Doobie's, 6 p.m. Doobie's vs. Paul's Pub Sun, 7 p.m.

EWOK (Lincoln S) — Ice Box/Racine Gymnastics vs. Down and Dirty, 4 p.m. R.T.M/Teezers vs. Pentecost Lutheran, 5 p.m. Doobies vs. La Esquina, 6 p.m. La Esquina vs. Doobies Sun, 7 p.m.

Monday Sand Volleyball

COED (North Beach) — FloorBallers vs. Sets on the Beach II, 6 p.m. BeacH Bums vs. Over Our Head Players, 7 p.m.

Monday Women's Softball

DAISY (Island S) — Lady Monstars vs. TBG's II, 6 p.m. Scores vs. Coasters/Los Compadres Coed, 7 p.m. AC Auto/Sherrie's vs. Scores DWWO, 8 p.m.

IRIS (Island N) — Cacle Jacks OG Bombers vs. Beastmode, 6 p.m. TBG's Camo Girl vs. Mario's SB Mon, 7 p.m. Picosa vs. D&D Industrial Coatings, 8 p.m.

MUMS (Lincoln S) — Ozinga vs. Los Compadres/Coasters, 6 p.m. Coaster's 1 vs. Russ' Tap, 7 p.m. ODB vs. Coasters, 8 p.m.

Tuesday Sand Volleyball

WOMEN'S 1 (North Beach) — Coasters I vs. Pub on WI, 6 p.m. You Been Served vs. Sets on the Beach, 7 p.m.

Tuesday Men's Softball

STEEL (Island S) — Strokin' It vs. Pepi's Pub & Grill, 6 p.m. Blue Rock vs. Creative Impressions/Riverside, 7 p.m.

GHOST (Lincoln S) — Mario's vs. Blue Rock Full Count, 6 p.m. Pudgy's/FTS vs. Belle City Bombers, 7 p.m.

WATER (Roosevelt N) — Teezers/HKGraphics vs. Unico, 6 p.m. Two Scoops vs. Scores, 7 p.m. Ron's Sports Bar vs. Echale, 8 p.m.

ELECTRIC (Lockwood S) — Doobie's Hot Dawgs vs. Dickies, 6 p.m. The Nash vs. Joey's/Godske, 7 p.m. The Nash vs. Toppers Pizza, 8 p.m.

ICE (Bowl W) — On Wisconsin vs. Teasers, 6 p.m. Beastmode vs. Joey's Down and Dirty, 7 p.m. Beastmode vs. Joey's Down and Dirty, 8 p.m.

GROUND (Humble N) — Mario's 1 vs. TBG's SB TUE, 6 p.m. Buckets vs. Ron's Bar II, 7 p.m.

