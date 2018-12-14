Monday Co-ed Volleyball
NON-COMP (Gilmore N) -- Unico vs. Paul's pub, 6:15 p.m. Ivanhoe's Pub vs. Dirty Tip, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday Women's Volleyball
LOBSTER (Walden) -- Dewey's vs. Joey's West/MWA, 6:15 p.m. C&C's Mosquito Inn vs. Buckets Pub Girls, 7:05 p.m.
STINGRAY (Chavez Old) -- TBG's 1 vs. Union Grove Auto Parts, 6:30 p.m. BSW Electric vs. Rosie's, 7:20 p.m.
Wednesday Men's Volleyball
AMERICAN (Gilmore N) -- Dave's Contracting vs. Scores Elite, 6:15 p.m. Gallo Sport Center vs. Pepi's Pub & Grill, 7:05 p.m. Team Teezers vs. Coasters, 7:55 p.m.
WEST (Gilmore S) -- Maxine vs. Pepi's, 6:15 p.m. Buckets/Kolar Arms vs. America!!, 7:05 p.m. Unico vs. Dewey's, 7:55 p.m.
FARWEST (Walden) -- Uptown vs. Hiawatha, 6:15 p.m. Dickies/FTS vs. Scores, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday Women's Volleyball
JADE (Walden) -- Michigan Pub vs. Brass Monkey, 6:15 p.m. Scores vs. Ricky's, 7:05 p.m. Coasters/LosCompadres vs. D&D Industrial, 7:55 p.m.
Thursday Men's Basketball
SCARLET/GREEN -- Ricky's Sharks vs. Coasters Orange Crush, Bryant, 6:30 p.m. Doobies vs. Coasters, Chavez Old, 6:30 p.m. All Integrated Solutions vs. Work Hard Play Hard, Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Dewey's vs. Coasters Cobras, Chavez Old, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.