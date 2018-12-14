Monday Co-ed Volleyball

NON-COMP (Gilmore N) -- Unico vs. Paul's pub, 6:15 p.m. Ivanhoe's Pub vs. Dirty Tip, 7:05 p.m. 

Tuesday Women's Volleyball

LOBSTER (Walden) -- Dewey's vs. Joey's West/MWA, 6:15 p.m. C&C's Mosquito Inn vs. Buckets Pub Girls, 7:05 p.m. 

STINGRAY (Chavez Old) -- TBG's 1 vs. Union Grove Auto Parts, 6:30 p.m. BSW Electric vs. Rosie's, 7:20 p.m. 

Wednesday Men's Volleyball

AMERICAN (Gilmore N) -- Dave's Contracting vs. Scores Elite, 6:15 p.m. Gallo Sport Center vs. Pepi's Pub & Grill, 7:05 p.m. Team Teezers vs. Coasters, 7:55 p.m. 

WEST (Gilmore S) -- Maxine vs. Pepi's, 6:15 p.m. Buckets/Kolar Arms vs. America!!, 7:05 p.m. Unico vs. Dewey's, 7:55 p.m.

FARWEST (Walden) -- Uptown vs. Hiawatha, 6:15 p.m. Dickies/FTS vs. Scores, 7:05 p.m. 

Thursday Women's Volleyball

JADE (Walden) -- Michigan Pub vs. Brass Monkey, 6:15 p.m. Scores vs. Ricky's, 7:05 p.m. Coasters/LosCompadres vs. D&D Industrial, 7:55 p.m. 

Thursday Men's Basketball

SCARLET/GREEN -- Ricky's Sharks vs. Coasters Orange Crush, Bryant, 6:30 p.m. Doobies vs. Coasters, Chavez Old, 6:30 p.m. All Integrated Solutions vs. Work Hard Play Hard, Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Dewey's vs. Coasters Cobras, Chavez Old, 7:30 p.m. 

