Monday Co-ed Kickball
CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Kickaholics vs. Mauer Home School, 6 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. American Kickers, 7 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Paul's Pub KB MON, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Doobies 2 vs. Drunk & Looking 2 Score, 6 p.m. Recess Rejects vs. Pub On Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Recess Rejects vs. Coasters New Kicks, 8 p.m.
CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — Doobies 1 vs. Recreational Hazard, 6 p.m. Coasters vs. C&C Kickers, 7 p.m. Alcoballics vs. One Kick Wonders, 8 p.m.
Tuesday Men's Softball
(Island N) — Ron's Sports Pub vs. S&S Contracting/Demarks, 6 p.m. BGS To the Hunt vs. Pepi's, 7 p.m. Polk High vs. Dunk's Public House, 8 p.m.
Tuesday Co-ed Softball
(Island S) — Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Doobie's, 6 p.m. Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Doobie's, 7 p.m. Russ' Tap vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 8 p.m. Russ' Tap vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday Softball
REC 1 (Island N) — O&H Vikings vs. Screwballs, 6 p.m. Doobies Weds vs. Marci's on Main, 7 p.m.
CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Buckets Pub vs. Pub on Wisconsin, 6 p.m. Joey's on Lathrop vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.