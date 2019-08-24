Monday Co-ed Kickball

CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Kickaholics vs. Mauer Home School, 6 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. American Kickers, 7 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Paul's Pub KB MON, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 2 (Island N) — Doobies 2 vs. Drunk & Looking 2 Score, 6 p.m. Recess Rejects vs. Pub On Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Recess Rejects vs. Coasters New Kicks, 8 p.m.

CO-ED 3 (Lincoln S) — Doobies 1 vs. Recreational Hazard, 6 p.m. Coasters vs. C&C Kickers, 7 p.m. Alcoballics vs. One Kick Wonders, 8 p.m.

Tuesday Men's Softball

(Island N) — Ron's Sports Pub vs. S&S Contracting/Demarks, 6 p.m. BGS To the Hunt vs. Pepi's, 7 p.m. Polk High vs. Dunk's Public House, 8 p.m.

Tuesday Co-ed Softball

(Island S) — Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Doobie's, 6 p.m. Coasters/Brew City Bombers vs. Doobie's, 7 p.m. Russ' Tap vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 8 p.m. Russ' Tap vs. Ice Box Kekambas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday Softball

REC 1 (Island N) — O&H Vikings vs. Screwballs, 6 p.m. Doobies Weds vs. Marci's on Main, 7 p.m.

CO-ED 1 (Island S) — Buckets Pub vs. Pub on Wisconsin, 6 p.m. Joey's on Lathrop vs. Ron's Sports Pub, 7 p.m.

