A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers will acquire forward Sam Dekker in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.
The teams are still finalizing terms of the deal, said the person who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams are still discussing details of the proposed swap.
The 6-foot-7 Dekker averaged 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and just 12.1 minutes last season, his first two with Houston. The Rockets selected the former Wisconsin standout with the No. 18 overall pick in 2015.
ESPN.com first reported the impending trade.
The Cavs are expected to use the $5.8 trade exception they received last season in the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston for Dekker, who will get more playing time with a Cleveland team rebuilding following LeBron James’ departure.
Cleveland also waived forward Okaro White, who played on the club’s summer league team in Las Vegas.
Dekker was a starter on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team that lost to Duke in the 2015 NCAA championship game. He is also remembered in Racine County for making a 3-pointer in the final seconds that gave Sheboygan Lutheran a 67-66 victory over Racine Lutheran in the 2012 WIAA Division 5 championship game.
Tennis
Alexander Zverev’s second Citi Open title in a row is merely the latest sign that he is separating himself from the other up-and-coming youngsters in tennis.
That doesn’t mean he is sure that guys such as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal are worrying just yet.
“You’ve got to ask them. I don’t think Roger’s too concerned about it,” Zverev said with a smile. “He’s somewhere in Switzerland right now, enjoying ... his milk from his cow.”
Zverev became the first man in nearly a decade to win consecutive titles at Washington’s hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, overpowering Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 in the final Sunday.
Juan Martin del Potro won the Citi Open in 2008 and 2009.
Zverev hit six aces, and never faced a break point en route to his ninth career ATP title and third of 2018.
- Svetlana Kuznetsova won her second title at the Citi Open, and first at any WTA tournament in two years, by erasing four match points to beat Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
The No. 7 seed Vekic was one point from victory four times in the second set but was not able to close it out.
Kuznetsova is a two-time Grand Slam champion, but she is currently ranked only 128th, the lowest spot for a women’s champion at the hard-court tournament.
She also won the Citi Open in 2014.
Swimming
Britain’s swimming team added two gold medals to its European Championship tally at Glasgow, Scotland, a day after Adam Peaty opened the account with his world-record race in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Georgia Davies won the women’s 50 backstroke, and Britain dominated the men’s 4x200 freestyle relay in the closing event of the day. Russia is the only other nation with three gold medals in swimming after the third day of competition.
Returning to the pool where she secured Commonwealth Games gold and silver four years ago, Davies won the final in 27.23 seconds, leaving her two hundredths short of the European record time she swam in her heat on Saturday.
Anastasiia Fesikova of Russia trailed by 0.08 for silver, while bronze medalist Mimosa Jallow of Finland finished 0.47 behind.
Britain and Russia went 1-2 again in the men’s relay, which the quartet of Calum Jarvis, Duncan Scott, Thomas Dean and James Guy won by 1.34 seconds. Italy was 2.26 behind for the bronze medal.
Soccer
Striker Mario Gomez is retiring from international football after Germany’s first-round exit from the World Cup.
Gomez, who scored 31 goals in 78 appearances for Germany, said on Facebook Sunday that “now it is time to make way and give the many young and highly talented lads the opportunity to fulfill their dream.”
Gomez said he would only come back if Germany’s coach sees a need “for improbable reasons” at the 2020 European Championship.
The 33-year-old Stuttgart player is the second to retire from Germany’s national team after its embarrassing showing in Russia.
