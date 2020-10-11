Rebman: Which candidate is truly pro-life?

I am disappointed, confused and a bit sad that my fellow Catholic brothers and sisters can undeniably support Donald Trump because he claims to be pro-life. Pro-life includes more than abortion. What about those families Mr. Trump tore apart at the Mexico-U.S. border? Infants, toddlers and children torn from the arms of their parents to be put in shelters and other facilities across the country. Do you know that many of them are still separated?

Let me be clear, I am against 99.9% of abortions and so is Joe Biden. Biden’s personal belief is pro-life, his political stand is pro-choice. Mr. Trump, by his lifestyle and behaviors past and present, make me think he’s not pro-life. Mr. Trump’s political stand is pro-life simply to get votes. We have honesty with Biden, and deception with Mr. Trump. As a Catholic-Christian, which of these two family lifestyles would you most identify with and which of these two candidates do you think would more closely resemble Jesus? I think Jesus would care more about His love for humanity than the economy and that is the what “pro-life” is about.