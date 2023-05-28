Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rebecca Wahlen, RN, BSN

Nursing Program: Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center

Area of Focus: Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit

Years of Service: Seven

What made you decide to become a nurse?

I believe that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and support so that their visit can be a positive experience instead of a frightening one.

What’s been your most memorable experience?

There have been many moments where I saw our patients overcome the impossible and I will never forget those experiences.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

That was a challenging time for all of us. Serving on an ICU, the burdens of short-staffing, increased precautions and the fragility of our patients meant that our team needed to step up, work hard and put the patients first. Those days were long and tiring but we know that we impacted many and changed their lives forever.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

I’m blessed to serve with an amazing group of people. Each of my colleagues in the unit are so unique and positive. They provide a support structure that creates reasons to laugh and smile everyday but also comforts when we experience those tough moments after losing a patient. One day, the team may turn a hallway into a bowling alley to give a patient a positive experience or plan a romantic dinner for a patient and their spouse, during their extended stay. They always manage to make lemonade out of lemons and I couldn’t be more grateful to serve with them.

Who inspires you?

My husband, Sam, is my rock and my inspiration. We met during college and grew from close friends to soul-mates. He is always there to comfort me during tough moments and encourages me to aim high in my goals. His encouragement supported me through school and continues on now. For example, because of him, I decided to join the hospital’s ethics committee and worked to make a difference throughout St. Luke’s.