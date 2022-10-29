Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series

HOUSTON — A timely swing by J.T. Realmuto propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to an unlikely win in the World Series opener.

A terrific stab by right fielder Nick Castellanos gave him that shot.

Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night.

Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.

They can thank Castellanos for getting the chance. Known much more for his bat than glove, he rushed in to make a game-saving grab on Jeremy Peña's blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.

"All in all, it was a great game, a great come from behind victory, and it just showed the resilience of the club again and how tough they are and they just never quit," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth off Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th by sending a fastball from Luis García into the seats.

Realmuto hoped for the best as he saw right fielder Kyle Tucker pursuing the ball.

"Once I saw him running back to the wall, I was thinking in my head, 'Oh, please just don't catch it, just don't catch it.'"

He didn't, the ball sailing just beyond his reach.

Realmuto circled the bases in a scene he dreamed about as a kid.

"Oh, absolutely. Yeah. Absolutely. I mean Wiffle Ball games in the backyard, the whole 3-2, bases-loaded, two-out situation. I probably had 7,000 at-bats in that situation growing up," he said.

And did he usually deliver?

"Every time, yes," Realmuto said, laughing.

Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an extra-inning home run in the World Series since Carlton Fisk waved his walk-off fair in the 12th inning of Game 6 in the 1975 Series against Cincinnati at Fenway Park.

Big-hitting Bryce Harper added two singles for the Phillies in his World Series debut. The two-time NL MVP is batting .426 (20 for 47) with five homers this postseason.

Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.

"Disappointing, yeah, for sure," Verlander said. "I need to do better. No excuses."

Houston had a chance in the 10th when Alex Bregman doubled with one out. After Yuli Gurriel drew a two-out walk, David Robertson bounced a wild pitch that put runners on second and third.

Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was then hit by a 2-0 pitch from David Robertson — but plate umpire James Hoye ruled that Díaz leaned into the pitch and didn't permit him to go to first to load the bases.

Díaz grounded out on a 3-1 pitch to end it.

The last team to blow a 5-0 lead in the World Series was the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who squandered their chance in Game 6 to close out the Angels and win the title under manager Dusty Baker.

Baker saw it happen again this time as manager of the Astros, by the same 6-5 final score.