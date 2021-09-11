Read their stories: Racine-area residents recall 9/11

We had just begun a river cruise in Europe. We had left Cologne Germany when we heard that there were planes flying into buildings in the US. We had met 2 couples on our ride from the airport to the boat. As we heard about what was happening back home, we found out that one our new friends was a retired American Airlines pilot and the other worked for the FBI. We watched together as the 2nd tower collapsed on TV. When we arrived in the small river village that evening we were met by candles and flowers on the street corners and people saying how sorry they were, many with very limited English. Our new friends suggested that maybe we could have a small memorial service on our boat. It was amazing to see so many people attend that. There were people from all different countries & religions coming together. The one thing that we will always remember is the kindness of others. Everywhere we went people had memorials. We were a long way from home, but the expressions of others amazed us. We were not alone in our grief. We also made some wonderful life long friends.