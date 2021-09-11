Read their stories: Racine-area residents recall 9/11

The most obvious difference to that day from any other was the lack of air traffic. All planes having been ordered to land created a deafening silence for a community that was so used to the back and forth between Milwaukee and Chicago, and which had experienced the Blue Angels & Thunderbirds about a decade earlier. As reporters, we had to seek out local officials for comment, read statements and play audio from leaders in Madison. The ABC News tv LIVE coverage, as part of our network, also turned into an audio lifeline for our purposes. A discovered damaged satellite cable in the backyard forced Operations Director Ron Richards to wire it into our control board for continuing coverage.
— Retired WRJN Radio News Staffers Tom & Janet (Hoff) Karkow
I entered the lobby of the Sheraton Hotel by the Milwaukee airport and it was filled with airline personnel watching TVs brought in on carts by the hotel staff after the second plane hit. The worried looks and tears streaming down the faces of so many; it was a surreal sight I will never forget.
— Keith Best
I was working as a CNA and I remember hearing everyone talking about it. I was serving breakfast at the time and seen on the news that an airplane had hit the tower. As we watching I thought maybe the pilot had a medical condition or something. Then the word terrorism was mentioned. We were told to turn off everyone’s television. But I remember one resident who said “ I’m in my right mind, I have the right to know what is going on.” To this day I am STILL in disbelief. I still have the newspaper that was printed on that day.
— K. Thornton
I was off duty as a City of Racine firefighter that day and woke up to see what was happening at the World Trade Center. I watched the second plane hit the second tower. I couldn't imagine what the NY firefighters were having to contend with that day. When the towers fell my heart sank as I could only imagine how many first responders were in the towers paying the ultimate price. To this day, I remember that feeling.
— Nick Comande
We will never forget the horror of the morning of September 11, 2001. We could hardly leave our television sets to go to work and, once at work, we had to have a radio on constantly. A decision had to be made.
That evening a new class of 13 adults, selected by their employers or sponsored by an organization for the Leadership Union Grove program, was scheduled to attend a required Overnight Retreat. They would participate in get-acquainted activities and team-building exercises and be oriented to the LUG program, which would meet on the second Wednesday of each month for the next nine months. Each would spend the night of 9/11/01 in a single room in the tranquility of the St. Francis Retreat Center near Burlington.
However, no one knew if there would be more attacks and the LUG students were telling us that they needed to be at home with their families. The Advisory Committee made the only decision that was possible under the circumstances. For the first time in five years, we canceled our LUG retreat.
— Carol Knight, retired Executive Director of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce
The fear and confusion was palpable. I was in 9th grade and walked home after school and could tell everyone, everywhere was tense. It was the first and only time in my life where the entire country stopped. Classroom lessons halted as tv's were on watching the news. No sports or tv shows. News 100% on everywhere. In the 20 years since 9/11, I've never felt such a feeling of emptiness and shock as I did that day. Absolutely the most terrifying day of my life.
— Andy H.
My wife and I were married on Sept. 11, 1976. September 11, 2001, was our 25th anniversary. She was at home with our children and foster children. I was teaching classes at Gateway Technical College. We planned a nice evening out, with our teenage son watching the rest of the youngsters. I watched the towers fall on the TV's in the Gateway student lounge along with students and staff. It was the same gutteral feeling that I had when I heard JFK had been assassinated. We had reservations for an out of town restaurant but it closed. Like many businesses, they closed in shock, fear, others closed to honor the fallen and brave. Our anniversary evening out did happen, the restaurant was eerily vacant with a skeletal staff. Every anniversary since, it's marred by the memories of the day that was ours that the terrorists tried to steal from us. This coming 9/11 will be 45 years together. The terrorists didn't succeed. God Bless America!
— Charles and Linda Wasik
I was working at the Journal Times as a graphic artist. It was about 8 a.m.. A co-worker came running into our department saying a plane hit the Twin Towers. We all stopped working and went into the newsroom to watch it on television. I started to cry. As I looked around at my co-workers, I saw some of them were crying, also. All had a look of horror and disbelief. I knew all planes were grounded, so I was worried about my son. He had a business in Iowa. He called and said he was driving to Iowa and was listening to it on the radio. It was literally the first time I actually heard the words "Stop The Presses". I felt drained, exhausted and scared. Scared for the unknown and wondering what was happening to my country.
— Sylvia Petersen
My mother, at that time, worked in the Sears tower in Chicago. I started the day going to the gym and hearing some words about the Twin Towers. When I arrived at work there were folks crowded around the TV, some crying, some looking scared, some horrified. My immediate thought after seeing the TV screen was of my mother in the tallest building in Chicago on one of the top floors. Ran to my office and called my dad. He had talked to my mom who had stated her building was in lockdown, Michigan Ave. was closed and police were everywhere. I remember we were literally yelling to each other, she has to get out of there, tell her to get out, she would be one of the ones that would be the last to leave and helping everyone in front of her. The shock and horror was personal. We had no idea if there were more planes, more terrorists, more strikes.
A business call with a man in Australia a few days after. He expressed his condolences to America and said "they've woken the sleeping giant".
John Updike's short story, "Varieties of Religious Experience," about 9-11 is powerfully haunting.
— Sue Schuit
I was already at the office when I got a call, "Are you watching?" "Watching what?" I asked. I quickly turned on the TV as the events of 9/11 unfolded. I went into crisis mode, wondering if this would be more widespread and what, if anything might happen here. Parking was restricted around the Courthouse and LEC and it was surreal walking outside. A reporter from the JT called and asked, "Are we prepared?" In which I replied, "Can anyone be prepared for what just happened?" That night, my family and I attended a church service and afterward, I was shocked by the panic I saw at the gas pumps. We can never forget what happened that day and how it changed us.
— David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator
The early morning of 9-11 I was busy working at the Spring Street medical group Health information pulling and delivering charts for the days Apt's. The radio was on and We got the first news of a plane crashing into a building. Wow, what happened? Did the pilot have medical issues? Or the plane went crazy. Soon found out we the United States was being attacked We stood by the radio listening in shock. Not another massive school shooting, but a terrorist attack. We were scared. Some calling home. Reports came in that day that the Chicago Sears tower was on the terrorist list. Too close to home. As I went up to deliver the files, the televisions were on in the waiting rooms, people , children all in the waiting rooms sat glued to the sets. All of us. Our President G.W. Bush was taken into safety, Like many at work, I could not wait to get to the safety of our homes and into the arms of our loved ones. The Journal Times put out a special edition And we ran out to get it. Country and rock singers put out songs on 9-11. The airlines stopped.
— Theresa M Peterson
I was a freshman at Case HS. I didn’t go to school that day because I had a doctor appointment. I was heavy into gaming but for some reason, I was watching the news that day and I saw it live. I was in shock I immediately ran downstairs and yelled to my momma "They bombing us." Little did I know the Taliban was attacking us. Scary. I to this day have fears of going in high-rise buildings.
— Keith James
I had taken the day off as it was my birthday, it was just after 8 a.m. We were having our morning coffee, our friend Dennis called. He said turn on the TV and we watched live the fire and smoke coming from the North Tower as American Flight 11 had already struck that tower. While we’re watching live on TV, to our horror the second plane, United Flight 175 crashes into the South Tower. My wife and I change to different channels to see if this was actually real as we could not believe what we’re seeing live was true. As we continued to watch that morning we saw both Trade Center towers collapse live on TV. As the other terrorist attacks unfolded, we were in shock and wondered what other terrible events were going to continue to be reported. As events of the day continue to be reported the true magnitude of the day became apparent and it’s one neither of us will ever forget watching unfold before our eyes. Even at that point we had no idea how much the terrorist attacks of that day would changes our lives forever.
— Steve Shepard
We had just begun a river cruise in Europe. We had left Cologne Germany when we heard that there were planes flying into buildings in the US. We had met 2 couples on our ride from the airport to the boat. As we heard about what was happening back home, we found out that one our new friends was a retired American Airlines pilot and the other worked for the FBI. We watched together as the 2nd tower collapsed on TV. When we arrived in the small river village that evening we were met by candles and flowers on the street corners and people saying how sorry they were, many with very limited English. Our new friends suggested that maybe we could have a small memorial service on our boat. It was amazing to see so many people attend that. There were people from all different countries & religions coming together. The one thing that we will always remember is the kindness of others. Everywhere we went people had memorials. We were a long way from home, but the expressions of others amazed us. We were not alone in our grief. We also made some wonderful life long friends.
— Julie and Tim Taggart