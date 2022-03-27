RCEDC marks many local success stories from 2021

RACINE — Despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine County Economic Development Corp. is reporting many successes in 2021 in its efforts to spur new business activity throughout the county.

The RCEDC is a private, nonprofit organization that uses public and private funding to support existing and new businesses with the goal of creating jobs and expanding the tax base.

Based in Sturtevant, the organization reports working on 95 projects in 2021, offering loans, grants and other assistance resulting in $360 million in private investment, $210 million in new construction and 500 new full-time jobs.

Among the highlights from the RCEDC year are:

A new Culver’s restaurant opened at 4542 Douglas Avenue in Caledonia

, near O&H Danish Bakery and Starbucks. RCEDC worked with the village to provide a $50,000 loan that went towards demolition of a former gas station on the property.

Hillwood, an investment and development company, purchased a 19-acre parcel in

Mount Pleasant

for $2.9 million and broke ground on a 247,105-square-foot industrial speculative building. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.

The Residences at Dunham Grove in

Union Grove

opened for leasing after the RCEDC participated in a collaborative effort for the 45-acre, $35 million residential development, which broke ground in 2019. The site includes 120 units spaciously designed with comfort in mind.

DeBack Farms Business Park in

Caledonia

welcomed Scannell Properties, which purchased 65 acres for three industrial buildings. The first building of 323,000 square feet will be occupied by a General Mills distribution facility. Bader Liquor Co. Inc. purchased land for a warehouse and distribution center for their liquor products.

Fiduciary Real Estate Development announced plans for a 280-unit multi-family housing development, planned to open in April 2022, at Braun and Green Bay Road in

Mount Pleasant

.

Arabella Apartments in

Racine

opened their doors to new tenants, offering studios and 1- to 3-bedroom apartments. The developers, J. Jeffers and Company, are creating a livable historic location on Northwestern Avenue in the Historic Horlick Malted Milk Complex.

A developer broke ground on a proposed 90-room hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton-Extended Stay Hotel Suites. The project is at the southeast corner of Highway 20 and West Road in Sturtevant

. The project is led by Harshil Shah, managing partner for Synergy Hospitality, based near Toledo, Ohio. Construction of the 60,000-square-foot hotel is expected to take 15 to 18 months.

Asphalt Contractors Inc. purchased 164 acres for mineral extraction at 7148 McHenry Street in the Town of Burlington

. The company, which has previously been leasing the site, planned to use material from the gravel pit to continue supplying third-party customers with building material.

Razor Sharp Fitness in

Racine used an RCEDC loan to purchase new fitness equipment, which will increase memberships and alleviate the effects of the pandemic. The growth in revenue generated will allow the company to create nine full-time jobs. RCEDC received $3.6 million in federal COVID relief funds to establish the loan program. O&H Danish Bakery, Hestia Heat Treat, and TS Food Packaging also used the program to purchase new equipment.

