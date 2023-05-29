Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs as the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays took two of three from the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers with an 11-10 victory on Sunday.

Luke Raley beat out an infield single leading off the seventh inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Wander Franco's grounder.

Chris Taylor homered twice, and Max Muncy, Trayce Thompson and J.D. Martinez also connected for the Dodgers. Muncy left in the third with a left hamstring cramp, which occurred running the bases.

ORIOLES 3, RANGERS 2: Austin Hays singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth to cap a three-hit performance, and Baltimore defeated visiting Texas to avert a three-game sweep. Despite the loss, the Rangers have won 10 of 14 and gone 8-1-1 in their last 10 series.

REDS 8, CUBS 5: Matt McLain had a career-high four hits in his 12th major league game and Cincinnati beat slumping Chicago at Wrigley Field for a three-game sweep. The Reds had 14 hits.

BLUE JAYS 3, TWINS 0: José Berríos pitched around five walks, going into the sixth against his former team, and leading Toronto to a victory in Minnesota. Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run single in the second that held up for Berríos, who has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last nine starts.

YANKEES 10, PADRES 7: Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead RBI single in a seven-run third before injuring his neck on a pickoff play, and New York knocked out Yu Darvish early to beat visiting San Diego. Aaron Judge homered in the first and hit a tying single in the third.

ASTROS 10, ATHLETICS 1: Yordan Alvarez hit two of Houston's seven homers in a rout of host Oakland. Jose Altuve had three hits, including his first home run of the season. The Athletics have lost 11 straight games.

ROCKIES 11, METS 10: Ryan McMahon homered for the third straight game and drove in five runs, Charlie Blackmon also went deep and Colorado out-slugged New York in Denver.

MARLINS 2, ANGELS 0: Nick Fortes homered and doubled, rookie Eury Pérez pitched five innings of two-hit ball, and Miami concluded a 10-game road trip with a win over Los Angeles.

ROYALS 3, NATIONALS 2: Michael Massey's single with two outs in the ninth scored MJ Melendez to cap Kansas City's late rally over visiting Washington.

D-BACKS 4, RED SOX 2: Merrill Kelly struck out 10, Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer and Arizona beat Boston in Phoenix.

MARINERS 6, PIRATES 3 (10): Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer in the 10th and Seattle beat visiting Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 7, GIANTS 5: William Contreras homered and drove in three runs, and Milwaukee held off San Francisco for a win at home.

GUARDIANS 4, CARDINALS 3: José Ramírez hit a two-run double with two out in the ninth, lifting Cleveland over visiting St. Louis.

TIGERS 6, WHITE SOX 5 (10): Eric Haase's sacrifice fly in the 10th gave Detroit a win over visiting Chicago.

BRAVES 11, PHILLIES 4: Matt Olson hit a pair of two-run homers, Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits, and Atlanta beat visiting Philadelphia to split a four-game series.