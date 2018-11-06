NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Raynard D. Johnson, 27, 1800 block of Mead Street, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments (multiple counts), disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments (multiple counts), criminal damage to property with domestic abuse assessments.

