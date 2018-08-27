Raymond Torres-Gonzalez.jpg

Raymond Torres-Gonzalez, 1600 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, manufacture/delivery cocaine, less than 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, use of a dangerous weapon, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

