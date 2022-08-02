 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ray D. Mills

Ray Mills

Ray D. Mills, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

