Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reportedly expected to start vs. Cowboys

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly expected to start in Tuesday's must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys, even as coach John Harbaugh declined to say whether he practiced Sunday.

Jackson, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day, missed the Ravens' loss Wednesday to the Pittsburgh Steelers and has not officially been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

But with his mandatory 10-day self-quarantine ending Saturday, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player was expected to participate in the team's practice Sunday and walk-through Monday. The Ravens closed practice to reporters Sunday after moving it indoors. Harbaugh said the team didn't want to "fight the wind"; according to Weather Underground, the average wind speed just before 1 p.m. Sunday was 17 mph.

Jackson has remained involved with the team's game plan for Tuesday. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Saturday that he's been "fully engaged" in virtual meetings, from studying film to reviewing practice.

"So he's really (in) lockstep, each and every step through," Roman said. "The only thing he can't do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But mentally, he's right on it."