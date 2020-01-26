Rating Super Bowls: Classics, Memorables and Duds

1999 — Denver (AFC) 34, Atlanta (NFC) 19

The Vikings probably should have been the opponents for what could have been a wild showdown. Instead, John Elway's farewell game bringing him a second ring in a rout.

1995 — San Francisco (NFC) 49, San Diego (AFC) 26

Everyone knew this was over when Jerry Rice was matched up with a linebacker on the third play from scrimmage. Bang: 44-yard TD and the rout was on. Steve Young getting a ring as a starting QB.

1994 — Dallas (NFC) 30, Buffalo (AFC) 13

The last of four straight defeats for the Bills in the big game. Emmitt Smith capping an MVP season with an MVP in the Super Bowl. The Triplets at their very best.

1976 — Pittsburgh (AFC) 21, Dallas (NFC) 17

The first of eventually three matchups between America's Team and the Steelers. This version of the Steel Curtain carrying the day in the least memorable of that trio of Cowboys-Steelers games.

2006 — Pittsburgh (AFC) 21, Seattle (NFC) 10