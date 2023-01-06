Rashantie T. King, 1600 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
The Racine Police have released the names of the two victims killed in a New Year’s Day bar shooting.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason calls the situation "terrible" and neighbors react with shock following a shooting that leaves two people dead inside a Racine tavern as patrons are ringing in the new year.
Roesing Furniture, a family-owned business that began 120 years ago, is closing its doors in Rochester after four generations of Roesings making friendly service a successful formula for competing in the furniture business.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a 16-year-old’s phone at gunpoint and threatened to kill her family and dog.
Ernesto R Regalado Rodriguez, 21, pleaded not guilty in Racine County Circuit Court charges stemming from an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a 20-year-old nurse.
On Tuesday, an officer was sent to an alleged assault in progress at the 1100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. It was advised a man had stabbed another man in the back and then ran upstairs to hide.
The Racine Police Department has located the vehicle suspected in the fatal hit & run that killed a local man on Dec. 22. However, there have been no arrests and the case remains under investigaton.
The woman allegedly kicked and screamed at officers, and there were periods of time where she would hit her head on the kitchen floor. She reportedly spat at officers and said "I ain't going without no fight."
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas.
New Year's Day marks a grim anniversary in Burlington, as family members and friends recall the still-unsolved murder of teenager David Schwochert on this day 50 years ago in 1973.
