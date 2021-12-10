Rashad R Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rashad R Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The new owners of Golden Chicken are couple Yolonda "Yogi" Blair and Terrance Blair, already known in Racine for Yogi's Pud'n.
RACINE — A convicted felon facing charges connected to an August killing in Racine has also been accused of having 16 packaged chunks of crack…
A familiar family is at the helm.
UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been accused of breaking multiple bones of an infant and abusing two other children.
Gerald Smith flatly denied being the shooter in the surveillance video that captured the murder of Marcellus Martinez. When asked if he killed Martinez, he replied, “I did not.”
Zachary Wendt, who lives in Burlington and teaches at a Kenosha County school, allegedly had "a sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old girl he met while giving music lessons at a Burlington music store. His cash bond was set at half-a-million dollars during his first court hearing Thursday.
Catalytic converters continue to be a commonly stolen car part.
A Sturtevant man has been accused of multiple break-ins and the theft of a car over Thanksgiving weekend.
Take that high heels and ball gowns. Miss Racine 2022 Maria Jose Castillo Venegas made her first appearance five days after earning her crown at a Thanksgiving event wearing a dressy jump suit and ballet flats.
The individual is 29-year-old Anthony R. Salgado, of Racine. He will be residing in the 1300 block of 16th Street.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.