RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association awarded four Racine Unified School District students with $6,500 worth of scholarships during its June 12 luncheon at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
All students have declared teaching as their career goal.
Katarina Nikolic, a Horlick High School graduate, received the $2,000 Anna and Walter Stenavich Scholarship. She looks back on her school years with appreciation for all of her teachers. She recalled a recent family crisis in which her teachers offered help to her family after a house fire.
Nikolic views a career in education as a way to help give back to the academic community where she has found so much kindness.
The RAREA Scholarship Committee was deeply impressed with her volunteer and extracurricular activities that she made commitments to over the past years. Especially admirable is the time she gives to help others through church, with elementary school students or at the high school level in various clubs and committees. She has also been involved in Serbian dancing as a member of the Sumadija Serbian Folklore Ensemble the past 13 years. Her letters of recommendation emphasized her dedication and hard work.
Nikolic plans to attend a University of Wisconsin System school.
Jager Clark, a Horlick High School graduate, received a $1,500 RAREA scholarship. At Horlick, Clark distinguished himself as a leader both in school and on the football field. He maintained a 3.6 GPA, attended study groups to help struggling sttudents and was a four-year participant on the Racine All-County Academic Team.
He is described as a strong competitor who demonstrated accountability, determination, teamwork and a dedication to personal fitnass, often showing up early or staying late in the weight room. Clark played varsity football all four years of high school, was involved in the Legacy Leaders student leadership group at Horlick and served as a peer escort for special-needs youth at the A Night to Remember prom.
Clark plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Moorhead.
Fitzel Ross, a Park High School graduate, has always dreamed of being a teacher.
As a child, Ross understood the places a good education could take him. He realized it can take students on a journey and help them reach heights they never imagined. Teachers describe Ross as having maturity beyond his years, easily interacting with his peers and brought a strong work ethic to class.
Ross was also a football player, showing commitment to the team and bringing dedication and positivity to the weight room. He met every bit of adversity with leadership and a smile. Ross helped his construction class build tiny houses for people in need and helped out at A Night to Remember prom, the Ragnar Race and the Ironman competition.
Charlet Hughes, a Park High School graduate, said she wants to be a teacher to see the future develop and to change the minds of children who think they will not go anywhere in life.
Hughes loves school and being a leader and is willing to try new things. At Park, she participated in cheer, diving, student leadership, Restorative Justice and Link Crew. Through her particiaption in those activities, she became more confident and outgoing.
She is also a senior patrol leader of the girls’ Boy Scout troop, president of Venturing Crew, YMCA swim teacher and an assisted-living facility employee.
