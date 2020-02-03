Ransomware infects City of Racine computer systems

RACINE — City of Racine computer systems were infected by ransomware early Friday morning, and remained that way late Sunday afternoon.

The city website, its email system and online payment collection were all affected and were still down over the weekend. Racine Police were unable to process fee payments or provide copies of police or accident reports, according to a Racine Police Facebook post.

Not affected were the tax collections system, 911 and other public safety systems housed by Racine County.

As of Sunday afternoon, the city did not expect most of its systems to be up and running on Monday. If residents need to contact the city, they should do it via phone instead of email, according to Shannon Powell, the city’s communications director. Powell added that affected systems will likely be down for the next couple of days.

Ransomware, a type of malicious software, encrypts files and software, preventing access until a ransom is paid to the sender.

Ransomware is usually spread through phishing emails or visiting an infected website, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the federal Department of Homeland Security.