The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team knew it was in for a battle in the first round of its first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday.
The Rangers’ opponent, Lake Superior State, had given them fits this season in both meetings, both of which were two-point victories for Parkside.
It was more of the same Tuesday in a tight battle, but the Rangers got a lift from several players and pulled out a 75-68 victory over the Lakers in the DeSimone Gymnasium on the Parkside campus in Somers.
Third-seeded Parkside (16-11) advances to play Grand Valley State in the GLIAC semifinals at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich. Grand Valley State, the seventh seed, upset second seed Ashland 72-61 Tuesday.
The game featured nine lead changes, with Parkside holding the largest lead at 55-48 with 10:21 left. But the Lakers (15-11) went on a 13-5 run to take a 61-60 lead with 4:29 left. But a layup by Chavares Flanigan with 3:23 left put the Rangers up for good at 62-61.
The key was staying calm.
“We did good job of keeping our composure,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “We executed our offense and started to make some shots.”
The Lakers contained Flanigan, holding him under his average with nine points, but he also had eight assists as others came through and made key baskets, Reigel said.
“They did a good job of taking away Chip Flanigan, so others had to step up,” Reigel said. “That was important — without the other players hitting big shots, we wouldn’t be in the game.”
The Rangers had excellent balance on offense. Adam Bonk and Ramar Evans had 14 points each, Brandon Trimble had 13 and Brandon Hau had 11. Flanigan’s nine-point night was capped by a dunk with 10 second left to seal the victory.
Rog Stein led Lake Superior State with 22 points and Tim Cairnduff had 16. The Lakers’ leading scorer, Blake Marquardt, was held to 14.
Parkside split with Grand Valley State, winning on the road and suffering their only home loss to Grand Valley.
“They are very athletic, so we have rebound well and do a better job taking care of the ball,” Reigel said.
Top 10 men
NO. 4 DUKE, WAKE FOREST 70: RJ Barrett scored 28 points and No. 4 Duke held on to beat Wake Forest after Chaundee Brown’s jumper rimmed out at the buzzer at Durham, N.C.
Tre Jones added 13 points for a sluggish Duke team missing star freshman Zion Williamson for a fourth straight game with a sprained right knee. The Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame 41 percent shooting and a 16-for-26 showing from the free-throw line to win their 10th straight in the in-state series.
The Blue Devils trailed by 10 with 16 minutes remaining and never led by more than three until the final three minutes.
Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest (11-18, 4-13), which closed within 69-68 with 43.9 seconds left. Duke bled the shot clock before the left-handed Barrett hit a right-handed jumper in the lane to put the Blue Devils up by three with 17.3 seconds remaining.
Brandon Childress hit a layup with 7.4 seconds left, and Wake Forest had one last chance after Duke turned it over while trying to inbound the ball. Childress missed a 3-pointer with about two seconds left and the rebound went to Brown, whose short jumper spun around the back of the iron before falling out at the horn.
NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA 79, BOSTON COLLEGE 66: Luke Maye had 17 points and a career-high 20 rebounds to lead North Carolina over Boston College and preserve the Tar Heels’ hopes for a regular-season conference title.
Cameron Johnson had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Carolina (25-5, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its sixth straight game and went unbeaten on the road in the league for the first time since 2008.
Ky Bowman had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Nik Popovic scored 20 for Boston College, which has not beaten the Tar Heels in 12 tries since 2010. The Eagles (14-15, 5-12) have lost four of five overall, and eight of their last 11.
NO. 9 MICHIGAN STATE 91, NEBRASKA 76: Kenny Goins scored 21 of his career-high 24 points in the first half and Matt McQuaid had a career-best 22, leading Michigan State past Nebraska at East Lansing, Mich.
Aaron Henry scored a season-high 15 points, and Cassius Winston matched his season low with eight points.
The Spartans (24-6, 15-4 Big Ten) close the regular season against No. 7 Michigan (26-4, 15-4) at home Saturday night.
The Cornhuskers (15-15, 5-14) have lost four in a row and 11 of 13 in what might be Tim Miles ‘ final season as their coach.
Nebraska’s James Palmer matched his season high with 30 points. Glynn Watson added 25 and Isaiah Roby had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
MINNESOTA 73, NO. 11 PURDUE 69: Amir Coffey matched his career with 32 points, making two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to seal Minnesota’s victory over Purdue at Minneapolis.
The win gives the Gophers a big boost for an NCAA Tournament berth and spoiled the Boilermakers’ bid for an outright Big Ten title.
Carsen Edwards scored 22 points and Ryan Cline added 19 for Purdue (22-8, 15-4).
The Boilermakers, who had their five-game winning streak broken and lost for only the second time in their last 15 games, fell into a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Michigan and Michigan State. The Wolverines and Spartans play each other this weekend, so the best the Boilermakers can do is tie for the regular-season title.
Jordan Murphy had all 13 of his points in the first half to go with 14 rebounds, with fellow seniors Dupree McBrayer (10 points, four rebounds, four assists) and Matz Stockman (nine points, six rebounds, seven blocks) also playing key roles for the Gophers (19-11, 9-10).
Women
ASHLAND 77, UW-PARKSIDE 59: The Eagles jumped out to a 21-9 lead and never looked back in a victory over the Rangers in the first round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at Ashland, Ohio.
Ashland (27-2) led 37-21 at halftime.
Parkside (12-15) got within 10 points of the Eagles at 51-41 after the third quarter, but Ashland pulled away at the end to end the Rangers’ season.
Carolina Rahkonen was the only player to score in double figures for Parkside, totaling 12 points. Blair Arthur and Alyssa Nelson added eight each and Arthur had eight rebounds.
Jodi Johnson led Ashland with 27 points and two others scored 10.
