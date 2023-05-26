Randy J. Loper, 1500 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Randy J. Loper
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 36-year-old Racine man died in a motorcycle crash Friday, the Racine Police Department reported.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will have a new leader next school year.
A Burlington High School student is killed after riding his bicycle past a train-crossing signal and into the path of an oncoming train, police say.
A Racine Police Department officer allegedly shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire after he refused to follow law enforcement commands.
RACINE — As a youth advocate at Olympia Brown Elementary School, Paige Kiesler teaches students, provides social and emotional learning and re…