 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randy E. Clayton Jr.

  • 0
Randy Clayton Jr.

Randy E. Clayton Jr., 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News