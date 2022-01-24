 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randy D. Blevins

  • 0
Randy Blevins

Randy D. Blevins, 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Union Grove, false imprisonment (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), mistreating animals (intentional or negligent violation).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News