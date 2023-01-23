 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randal W. Armstrong

  • 0
Randal Armstrong

Randal W. Armstrong, 2400 block of Green Haze Avenue, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News