Rams: Packers know they must neutralize ‘special talent’ that is Donald

Whether he can be as dynamic on Saturday remains to be seen. The Rams rested him for most of the week, with Donald only participating in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis after not practicing at all on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I know he’s going to be ready to go. You guys know what an elite competitor he is and how important these games are,” McVay said. “For a guy that’s accomplished so many individual accolades, he’s all about the team, and all about accomplishing those team goals and continuing to try to advance.”

Said Donald: ““The way I’m feeling right now, I’m not too worried about it. I feel good, I feel strong, and I’ll be ready come Saturday.”

The 29-year-old Donald has missed just two of a possible 117 games (including playoffs) during his seven-year NFL career, with both those coming in 2017. He was certainly a force the last time the Packers and Rams faced off during the 2018 regular season, when he sacked Rodgers twice, registered four total quarterback hits and had two tackles for loss in the Rams’ 29-27 victory over the Packers, who were coached at the time by Mike McCarthy.