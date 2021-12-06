Ramiro C Vasquez, 8800 block of 41st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
