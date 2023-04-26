RACINE — Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce annually recognize excellence and achievement of its member organizations and individuals in business improvement, growth, innovation and support of the community.

As the Racine area chamber of commerce, it is important to recognize those continuing to drive Racine’s economy forward by supplying world class goods or services, providing jobs or making capital investments in our community.

The annual RAMAC Business Awards dinner and celebration is on Thursday, April 27, at Roma Lodge with a theme highlighting an organization’s “Sweet Success.”

This year, five of the awards are going to women business leaders or fully or partially women-owned businesses. RAMAC notes this as a historic moment for its members, and announces these 2023 business award recipients:

Ascension Wisconsin Healthy Workplace Award (presented by Ascension) — City of Racine, Racine County, and Racine Unified School District

Apollo Award for New and Innovative Business (presented by Racine County) — Domina Consulting Inc, Amanda Roman

Judy Moungey Award for Youth Apprenticeship — Educators Credit Union

Small Business of the Year — Milaeger’s

Manufacturer of the Year — Reed Switch Developments Corp.

Businessperson of the Year — Joey and Anna LeGath